What They Are Saying: Two Clemson Pros Show Well in Eagles Preseason Game

A couple of former Clemson standouts had strong showings in the Philadelphia Eagles’ second preseason game on Thursday against the Cleveland Browns in Philly.

Wide receiver Joseph Ngata had a team-high-tying three catches for the Eagles and tallied 39 receiving yards, good for second-most on the team in the game.

Meanwhile, safety K’Von Wallace recorded a fumble recovery and also posted a team-high-tying seven total tackles, including a team-best six solo tackles in the Eagles’ 18-18 tie at Lincoln Financial Field.

Check out what some were saying about Wallace and Ngata during Thursday’s game and their standout performances in the preseason action:

Eagles starting skill players QB Marcus Mariota

HB Kenneth Gainwell

WR Olamide Zaccheaus

WR Joseph Ngata

TE Grant Calcattera

TE Jack Stoll — Nathan Jahnke (@PFF_NateJahnke) August 17, 2023

Tanner McKee just threw a pass better than any pass Marcus Mariota did tonight — on his first attempt. Joseph Ngata was the recipient of the catch. #Eagles — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) August 18, 2023

Joseph Ngata making his mark — Dubby Kay (@DubyaKay17) August 18, 2023

Nice pitch and catch from the Eagles rookie duo of Tanner McKee and Joseph Ngata. McKee, a sixth-round pick out of Stanford, has made some pretty good looking throws through two preseason games. pic.twitter.com/CRJuWtWzuW — Seven Rounds in Heaven (@7RoundsInHeaven) August 18, 2023

Tanner McKee and Joseph Ngata pic.twitter.com/sSz57rYhdS — Eagles Nation (@PHLEaglesNation) August 18, 2023

Tanner McKee -> Joseph Ngata. Great throw and catch. In a game that’s been mostly ugly, they have both been very good. — Christian Zwick (@Zwick_Christian) August 18, 2023

Phinal in Philly: Eagles 18, Browns 18. AND NO OVERTIME!!! 🏈QB Tanner McKee: 10 of 18, 147 yards, 1 TD

🏈RB Trey Sermon: 5 carries, 54 yards, 1 TD

🏈WR Joseph Ngata: 3 catches, 39 yards — Ralph Vacchiano (@RalphVacchiano) August 18, 2023

A mostly ugly game from the Eagles, but there were still some positives: • Something is there with Tanner McKee. I would like to see him get reps with the 2s in the final preseason game

• Nolan Smith is unreal

• Nakobe Dean, Ben VanSumeren, Tarron Jackson, Joseph Ngata 📈 — Christian Zwick (@Zwick_Christian) August 18, 2023

A few takeaways from the @eagles second pre season game last night: We need a back up QB. Trey Sermon looked great aside from the fumble. We may have found something in UFA Joseph Ngata. Carter & Smith are going to terrorize offenses 2nd Team secondary looked very suspect — Rich McAteer (@RichMcAteer2) August 18, 2023

Hell of a tackle by K'von Wallace — Mack Perry (@DevaronPerry) August 17, 2023

K’Von Wallace is looking much better this summer. Haven’t seen much from up to this point but he’s playing with purpose this preseason — Liam Jenkins (@LiamJenkinsPSN) August 17, 2023

Forced fumble by Nakobe Dean. K'Von Wallace recovers. #Eagles — Andrew DiCecco (@AndrewDiCecco) August 17, 2023

Nakobe Dean made a play. So did Street and Wallace. I've seen enough and K'von Wallace should easily be on the 53. — Songbird Rescue Cat (@makarov__) August 17, 2023

K’von Wallace has looked really good tonight — cin (@cinxeo) August 18, 2023

K’Von Wallace making plays! He’s been everywhere! 😤 — Sade👋 #FlyEaglesFly 🦅 (@KCySC_) August 18, 2023

Notable #Eagles snap counts vs Browns: S K’Von Wallace: 52 snaps (60%)

CB Mario Goodrich: 44 snaps (51%)

CB Mekhi Garner: 38 snaps (44%)

CB Kelee Ringo: 34 snaps (39%)

CB Eli Ricks: 33 snaps (38%) LB Ben VanSumeren led all Eagles in ST snaps: 24 (83%) — Andrew DiCecco (@AndrewDiCecco) August 18, 2023

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

