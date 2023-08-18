What They Are Saying: Two Clemson Pros Show Well in Eagles Preseason Game

Football

August 18, 2023

A couple of former Clemson standouts had strong showings in the Philadelphia Eagles’ second preseason game on Thursday against the Cleveland Browns in Philly.

Wide receiver Joseph Ngata had a team-high-tying three catches for the Eagles and tallied 39 receiving yards, good for second-most on the team in the game.

Meanwhile, safety K’Von Wallace recorded a fumble recovery and also posted a team-high-tying seven total tackles, including a team-best six solo tackles in the Eagles’ 18-18 tie at Lincoln Financial Field.

Check out what some were saying about Wallace and Ngata during Thursday’s game and their standout performances in the preseason action:

