2025 CB Target: Clemson is 'one big family'

The Clemson Tigers are on the recruiting trail for the 2025 class, since August opened the door for coaches to reach out to recruits in the class and continue their efforts. One of the players head coach Dabo Swinney and his staff are eyeing is four-star cornerback Dylan Lewis.

Back in June, Lewis received an offer from the Tigers, one he called “a dream” and he says Clemson is one of his top schools of the 24 Division-I offers he currently holds. Cornerbacks coach Mike Reed is making the push to land Lewis, and the Milton standout knows the lineage of players Reed has developed.

From players like Mackenzie Alexander to A.J. Terrell, the NFL pipeline for Tigers cornerbacks is real and it’s something Lewis would be honored to join. Since the dead period ended, he’s received a lot of strong feedback from Reed and Clemson.

”It means a lot. To have a chance to be the next great defensive back out of Clemson is special,” Lewis told the Clemson Insider. “Great feedback about how much they like me and want me to be a part of their program”

Over the years, the one thing that tends to stick with recruits about Swinney and the Tigers is the emphasis on the family atmosphere. It’s built into the program under Swinney and when asked about one thing that sticks out about Clemson, it’s what Lewis emphasized.

“The culture that Clemson has. It’s a big school but everybody is treated like one big family,” Lewis said.

Heading into his junior year, Lewis says he wants to get his hands on as many interceptions he can and raise his skills as a ball hawk cornerback. Raising the opportunities for takeaways is something Reed noted during the 2023 Clemson Media Outing, and landing Lewis who’s improving that part of his game would boost the trend for the future.

As his recruiting continues, Lewis has plans to come up to Death Valley for the Wake Forest matchup, and it will be a key landmark as the Tigers continue their recruiting efforts