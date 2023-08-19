2025 OL Recruit on Clemson's Efforts, Carrying Grandfather's Legacy

Clemson has a familiar and special recruit with the Tigers high on his list in the 2025 class. Central High School (Ala.) offensive lineman Mal Waldrep is a legacy recruit, a rare occurrence especially considering it was his grandfather, Joe Waldrep, who played for Clemson in the 1960s under the immortalized Frank Howard.

Mal Waldrep’s stock has risen exponentially over the last year, now holding 16 Division-I offers. He says his relationship with his grandfather is like no other, and his connection with the Tigers would’ve never came to be without him.

“I don’t believe I would have the relationship I do now with Clemson if it wasn’t for my grandfather reaching out to Coach (Thomas) Austin early my freshman year, and got me to come to camp,” Waldrep told The Clemson Insider. “I love having my biggest supporter be my grandfather and I love talking about Clemson with him.”

It’s obvious how important Waldrep’s family legacy is to him, and he’s become very familiar with the staff over the last few years. Waldrep has appeared at the Dabo Swinney Camp multiple times to perform in front of the Clemson coaches and it’s a large reason why the connection has grown.

Since the dead period ended this month, Waldrep is getting nonstop messages from the Tigers’ coaches, who are making it very clear how much they want to have him carry his grandfather’s legacy.

“Every Clemson coach has been showing me nonstop attention, from texts to handwritten letters,” Waldrep said. “I have someone from Clemson contact me at least once a day. I think over the past month, I have messaged with every coach I can think of on their staff.”

Heading into his junior year, Waldrep’s recruiting is heating up after a strong showing during camps in the summer. As it progresses, he’s made it clear that Clemson is one of the top options for him once it’s time to make a decision, saying the Tigers are “in my top few, if not couple schools right now.”