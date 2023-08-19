ESPN Updates Ranking for Clemson's 2024 Recruiting Class

ESPN recently released its latest 2024 football recruiting class rankings (subscription required) and still has Clemson’s class ranked in the top 15 despite a slight drop outside the top 10.

Clemson’s 2024 class currently checks in at No. 11, moving down two spots from where ESPN previously had the class ranked at No. 9.

Of the 17 total commitments in Clemson’s class, 10 are ESPN 300 pledges (ranked among the top 300 overall prospects in the class by ESPN).

The Tigers’ top-rated offensive commit is Midlothian (Texas) wide receiver Bryant Wesco (No. 22 overall in the ESPN 300 rankings), while Clemson’s top-rated commit overall is Jefferson (Ga.) linebacker Sammy Brown (No. 10 overall according to ESPN).

“The Tigers have built a strong foundation for their 2024 class with several ESPN 300 commitments, including one of the top TE prospects in Christian Bentancur,” ESPN’s Craig Haubert wrote. “He can be a well-rounded playmaker with his size (6-5, 240), aggressiveness as a blocker and hands and body control as a receiver. Bryant Wesco is a sharp route runner from Texas who can create separation and get open with his quickness. Landing Sammy Brown out of Georgia was a huge pickup. A well-rounded five-star athlete who excels in wrestling and track, Brown can be a sideline-to-sideline playmaking presence. Noah Dixon is a safety with good ball skills who can also support the run well with his tackling abilities. Tavoy Feagin out of Florida is another nice four-star addition to the secondary, as he is a corner with excellent quickness who is also not afraid to mix it up and be physical.”

Clemson has the ACC’s second-highest ranked recruiting class according to ESPN, which has Florida State’s class ranked at No. 6.

Other ACC teams in the top 25 of ESPN’s recruiting rankings, besides Clemson and Florida State, are Miami (No. 15) and Georgia Tech (No. 24). North Carolina is just outside the top 25, coming in at No. 26.

Overall, the top 10 teams in ESPN’s latest 2024 recruiting class rankings, in order from Nos. 1-10, are Georgia, Ohio State, Florida, Oregon, Alabama, Florida State, Michigan, Penn State, LSU and Tennessee.

South Carolina’s class (No. 12) is ranked right behind Clemson and one spot ahead of Notre Dame at No. 13.

Clemson’s 2024 class currently ranks No. 13 according to 247Sports, while Rivals has the class ranked No. 13 right now as well.

Dear Old Clemson has just added Limited Edition signed Cade Klubnik replica road signs to the online store. Get your highway 2 sign today while supplies last!