How Many Draft Picks Does ESPN See Clemson Producing in '24?

ESPN published an article (subscription required) stacking up the 10 programs with the most 2024 NFL Draft prospects.

NFL draft analyst Jordan Reid, who authored the article, separated those programs into three tiers.

Clemson landed in Tier 2 alongside Alabama and Florida State, with ESPN predicting the Tigers to have 10 total draft picks in 2024, including one first-round pick next year.

Reid tabbed Barrett Carter as Clemson’s top draft prospect to know and also weighed in on Carter’s fellow star junior linebacker in Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

“The early intrigue is around the linebacker duo of Carter and Jeremiah Trotter Jr.,” Reid wrote. “Carter is a true modern-day LB — 6-foot-1, 225 pounds, physical against the run and fluid to play all types of coverages on the weak side. Trotter, the son of a former 12-year NFL pro, is an instinctive downhill player who attacks plays in front of him, and his talent is routinely on display as a run defender. At 6-foot and 230 pounds, he lacks length. He also faces challenges when attempting to detach from climbing blockers, an area where scouts want to see improvement from him this season.”

On the offensive side of the ball, Reid noted that multiple scouts have given star junior running back Will Shipley an early-Day 3 grade, and he “projects as a complementary option in a committee backfield who can serve multiple roles.”

“He is a compactly built rusher at 5-foot-11, 205 pounds, and his vision and suddenness often places defenders in a bind,” Reid wrote.

Reid pegged fifth-year senior defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro as the Tigers’ sleeper prospect to watch, while Reid sees junior cornerback Nate Wiggins and junior safety Andrew Mukuba as “potential risers.”

“I’ve heard a lot of early-Day 2 grades on him,” Reid wrote of Orhorhoro. “At 6-foot-4 and 295 pounds, he’s sturdy, powerful and versatile to fit in any scheme.

Added Reid regarding Wiggins and Mukuba: “At 6-foot-2 and 185 pounds, Wiggins has plenty of exciting plays on tape, but they are often followed by inconsistent moments. Mukuba — who split time between corner and safety in 2022 — failed to live up to expectations last season after earning ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2021, though he showed his toughness by battling through multiple injuries. He is a savvy and easy mover and could enter the early-Day 2 range now that he’s fully healthy.”

ESPN predicted the other Tier 2 teams, Alabama and Florida State, to each have 10 total draft picks in 2024 as well, with Alabama projected for three first-round picks and FSU projected for one first-round pick like Clemson.

The Tier 1 teams are Michigan (17 predicted 2024 draft picks, one first-round pick), Ohio State (13 predicted draft picks, four first-rounders), Penn State (eight predicted draft picks, three first-rounders) and Georgia (11 predicted draft picks, two first-rounders).

The 2024 NFL Draft is scheduled to be held in Detroit from April 25–27.

Dear Old Clemson has just added Limited Edition signed Cade Klubnik replica road signs to the online store. Get your highway 2 sign today while supplies last!