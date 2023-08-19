Renfrow 'explosive as ever,' Gets Praise from His New QB

Hunter Renfrow heads into the 2023 season hoping to have a bounceback campaign with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Coming off a career year in 2021, the legendary former Clemson receiver had a 2022 season that was hampered by injuries, and his production suffered as a result.

Renfrow said recently he felt like he “let a lot of my teammates down last year.” That “left a bad taste” in his mouth, and he’s “hoping last year was a fluke.”

“I’d like to think that I’ve been playing at a decent level at Clemson for four or five years, and then four or five years here,” Renfrow said. “So, I didn’t want to get all scared all of a sudden and think I had to do all this and change who I am. So, just getting back to the basics.”

Going into the upcoming season, the reports on Renfrow from Raiders camp have been encouraging, and it appears No. 13 is back to his old self. He looks healthy again, and according to CBS 8 Las Vegas’ Logan Reever, Renfrow is as “quick/explosive as ever.”

#Raiders Day 2 Takeaways W/ Rams: 🔘Vegas D-line dominated nearly every snap

🔘redzone offense continues trouble finding TDs

🔘Hunter Renfrow as quick/explosive as ever

🔘2-minute Jimmy is the best version of Jimmy

🔘Maxx Crosby was the best player on the field#RaiderNation — Logan Reever (@loganreever) August 17, 2023

That certainly looks to be the case, as Renfrow was torching defenders with filthy routes during the Raiders’ joint practices with the Los Angeles Rams, as you can see in the clips below:

A fifth-round pick of the Raiders in 2019, Renfrow was limited to 10 games last season due to injuries. He had 36 catches for 330 yards and two touchdowns a year ago after posting career highs with 103 catches for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns in 2021.

Renfrow signed a two-year, $32 million contract extension with the Raiders in June 2022, and now he’s entering his second season under Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels — and his first season with Jimmy Garoppolo as the team’s quarterback.

Garoppolo’s connection with Renfrow has reportedly been evident throughout camp, and Garoppolo had praise for Renfrow recently when asked for his thoughts on the 5-foot-10, 185-pound receiver.

“Hunt’s a dawg, man,” Garoppolo said. “He’s made of the right stuff. Especially you go out there and start competing in these team periods, you can see it in the huddle – you know who’s got it and who doesn’t in that huddle, and it’s cool to look around and see the guys’ eyes who, they’re into it and it means something to them. And Hunter, no different.”

Renfrow, 27, has tallied 244 receptions for 2,629 yards and 17 touchdowns across four seasons with the Raiders from 2019-22.

Dear Old Clemson has just added Limited Edition signed Cade Klubnik replica road signs to the online store. Get your highway 2 sign today while supplies last!