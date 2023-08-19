Top-50 National Recruit: ‘Clemson is one of my top schools’

One of the select few linebackers in the 2025 class that Clemson has offered to date is Eric Winters.

The four-star prospect from Enterprise (Ala.) High School has been in contact with the Tigers and plenty of other programs since Aug. 1, when college coaches were allowed to begin reaching out to 2025 recruits.

“It’s been going great so far,” Winters said of the recruiting process since Aug. 1. “Built so many great relationships within a short amount of time.”

Winters, a top-50 national prospect per 247Sports, scored his offer from Clemson after working out at the Dabo Swinney Camp on June 1.

What has he been hearing from the Tigers lately?

“That Clemson is a great place to be and I need to catch a game this fall,” he said.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound junior is still planning to visit Clemson for its Sept. 23 game vs. Florida State.

“I’m really just trying to get a feel for what gamedays feel like in Death Valley,” he said.

Wes Goodwin is the Clemson coach Winters has been able to communicate with the most, and his bond with the Tigers’ defensive coordinator/linebackers coach is getting stronger.

“Me and Coach Goodwin’s relationship has really grown since Aug. 1,” Winters said.

Besides Clemson, Winters said he knows for sure he’ll be visiting Georgia, Auburn and Tennessee for games this season. Along with Clemson, he named Georgia, Auburn, Tennessee and Oklahoma as schools showing him the most love since Aug. 1.

We asked Winters, who holds 20 offers, where Clemson stands with him at this stage of his recruitment.

“Clemson is one of my top schools at the moment,” he said.

Per 247Sports, Winters is the No. 4 linebacker nationally and No. 42 overall prospect in the country for the 2025 class.

As a sophomore in 2022, Winters posted 54 tackles, two tackles for loss, three interceptions, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery that he returned 72 yards for a touchdown. He also had a 70-yard catch and run for a touchdown on offense.

