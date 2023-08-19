What They Are Saying: Clemson Commits Shine in Friday's Action

Football

By August 19, 2023 2:34 pm

A bunch of Clemson commitments balled out this week under the Friday Night Lights.

Check out what they are saying on Twitter about some future Tigers who shined in Friday’s action, including five-star Sammy Brown, who ran for four scores in the first game of his senior season with Jefferson (Ga.) High:

