What They Are Saying: Clemson Commits Shine in Friday's Action

A bunch of Clemson commitments balled out this week under the Friday Night Lights.

Check out what they are saying on Twitter about some future Tigers who shined in Friday’s action, including five-star Sammy Brown, who ran for four scores in the first game of his senior season with Jefferson (Ga.) High:

🔴⚪️⚪️⚪️

Q1 5:37 @JeffersonFootba on the board with a 7-yd TD run from @sammybrown_ ! 7-0 🐉 — 🅱🅻🅸🆃🆉 (@BlitzSportsGA) August 18, 2023

🔴🔴🔴⚪️

Q3 11:11@JeffersonFootba right back in it after @GavinMarkey2025 carves up the defense and @sammybrown_ polishes it off with a 7-yd TD. XP is blocked. Dragons trail 17-13 — 🅱🅻🅸🆃🆉 (@BlitzSportsGA) August 19, 2023

🔴🔴🔴⚪️

Q3 8:36 @JeffersonFootba right back at it. Hemphill recovers a fumble and 2 plays later @sammybrown_ cruises in from 17 out! Dragons up 27-17! — 🅱🅻🅸🆃🆉 (@BlitzSportsGA) August 19, 2023

Touchdown Sammy Brown!! Jefferson 27

Alpharetta 17 middle 3rd quarter pic.twitter.com/kgK45BRz6X — Jefferson Football (@JeffersonFootba) August 19, 2023

𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐀𝐋: #𝟒 𝐉𝐞𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝟑𝟒, 𝐀𝐥𝐩𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐚 𝟐𝟒@JeffersonFootba scored 28 unanswered in a 3rd quarter that featured several turnovers in a 4-min span. @sammybrown_ had 4 TD runs & several big plays on defense! RECAP/VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS: https://t.co/BDXJVsIrjm pic.twitter.com/74MrZULNlf — 🅱🅻🅸🆃🆉 (@BlitzSportsGA) August 19, 2023

What a play. Noah Dixon takes the ball away from two defenders on a pass from Taeo Todd, and Troup has another touchdown to take a 24-0 lead over Harris County with 1:25 left in the first half. Noah has two TD catches. pic.twitter.com/2UPp8hCik6 — Kevin Eckleberry (@kevineckleberry) August 19, 2023

What a night for Troup's Noah Dixon, who had two touchdown catches in Friday's 31-7 win over Harris County. It was great to see Noah back on the field after he missed the 2022 playoff run with an injury. Noah has committed to Clemson. Best of luck to Noah this season. pic.twitter.com/LJ8DJ0tEG8 — Kevin Eckleberry (@kevineckleberry) August 19, 2023

After a few read-option takes by the QB, four-star North Cobb RB David Eziomume, a #Clemson commit goes back-to-back with big carries, finishing with a TD run. North Cobb 8

Westlake 0 pic.twitter.com/pzP5867tp9 — Russell Johnson (@RivalsJohnson) August 18, 2023

Excuse the video quality, but four-star North Cobb RB is single-handedly keeping the Warriors in the game. This long TD run is the second of the game for the #Clemson commit. Westlake leads, 27-15, with 4 minutes left in the half pic.twitter.com/lZflzWHdyJ — Russell Johnson (@RivalsJohnson) August 19, 2023

One thing I can always count on is @jimroe footage! Tough loss last night , but I promise you I will never allow myself to feel like this again. We will be back. pic.twitter.com/uN6aMpktxY — David Eziomume ✞ (@EziomumeDaee) August 19, 2023

Final Score:

Heritage Panthers – 22

Jensen Beach Falcons – 2 Swarmgangg defense gave up no points including a 4 down goal line stand and a strip sack (Adam Kissayi) scoop and score (Deshaun Harper). pic.twitter.com/Y7D6zPLVHn — Coach Scott Raymond (@ScottRaymond7) August 19, 2023

End 3Q: The teams traded turnovers in the final two minutes, with Jones getting a long return inside the 10 yard line setting up a TD. Drew Woodaz blocks the PAT. Jones 32

Jesuit 10#AMDG — Jesuit Tigers Football (@JesuitTigers_FB) August 19, 2023

Gideon Davidson takes the opening kickoff 80 yards for a score. LCA – 7

ACHS – 0

Q1 – 11:48 pic.twitter.com/SdlWgOGQrx — LCA Football (@LCABulldogsFB) August 18, 2023

TOUCHDOWN! 56 yd TD run by Gideon Davidson

—–

LCA – 28

ACHS – 13

Q3 – 6:46@DaveWallsWSET pic.twitter.com/1B3GNiyjrZ — LCA Football (@LCABulldogsFB) August 19, 2023