Blue-Chip TE Feeling the Love from Clemson, Planning Return Visit

One of the nation’s top tight end prospects in the 2025 class is Milton (Ga.) High School four-star Ryan Ghea, who is firmly on Clemson’s recruiting radar.

The blue-chipper holds around three dozen scholarship offers from major programs around the country, and he has been in contact with a host of schools since Aug. 1, when college coaches could start reaching out to 2025 recruits.

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with Ghea to get the latest on his recruitment and more.

“Crazy,” Ghea said, regarding what the recruiting process has been like for him of late. “Awesome to feel all the love.”

Although Clemson hasn’t yet pulled the trigger on an offer to Ghea, the Tigers are certainly interested, and he named them among those he’s feeling the most love from at this point in the process.

“Clemson, Alabama, Auburn, Miami, Wisconsin and Penn State,” he listed. “Florida State as well.”

What has the 6-foot-5, 230-pound junior been hearing from Clemson overall lately?

“Really good stuff,” he said. “Staying in contact. Communicating. Working on going to a game.”

Along with attending a Clemson game, Ghea is looking to visit Penn State, Miami, Georgia Tech, Wisconsin, Louisville and a few other schools this season.

Ghea is no stranger to Clemson, having camped there multiple times and been to multiple games, and he has built what he called a “great” relationship with Tigers tight ends coach Kyle Richardson.

“Thankful he believes in me,” Ghea said, “and I want to continue to earn his respect.”

Ghea, who plans to be an early enrollee at his school of choice, doesn’t know for sure when he will make his college commitment and isn’t rushing it as he wants to make the right decision.

“Trying to see how the season goes,” he explained. “Seeing a lot of guys commit and decommit. I want to be sure.”

Ghea is ranked as the nation’s No. 10 tight end in the 2025 class by Rivals, while 247Sports considers him the No. 12 tight end nationally and No. 235 overall prospect in the country for his class regardless of position.

