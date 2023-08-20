Clemson Star Predicted to Win Major CFB Award

Alongside Barrett Carter, fellow star Clemson linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. was recently named among 51 candidates on the watch list for the Butkus Award.

And this national outlet sees Trotter taking home that hardware this season.

Pro Football Focus recently gave its 2023 college football award predictions, and PFF predicts Trotter to win the Butkus Award, which is given annually to the nation’s top linebacker.

“Like (Ohio State wide receiver) Marvin Harrison Jr., Trotter has a former All-Pro father by the same name,” PFF’s Max Chadwick wrote. “Also like MHJ, Trotter is living up to his father’s namesake and then some.

“The younger Trotter was the only Power Five linebacker last year who earned 80.0-plus grades both in coverage and as a pass rusher. His 42.9 passer rating allowed ranked second in that same group.”

PFF’s prediction has Trotter beating out LSU’s Harold Perkins and Ohio State’s Tommy Eichenberg to claim the Butkus Award.

The 6-foot, 230-pound Trotter put together a very impressive 2022 sophomore season that saw him earn second-team All-America honors from the Associated Press after leading Clemson in tackles (92) and tackles for loss (13.5) while tying for the team lead in sacks (6.5). He added six pass breakups, a forced fumble and an interception (returned 35 yards for a touchdown) over 14 games (all starts).

One of only three Power Five players in 2022 to reach at least 13 tackles for loss, six sacks and return an interception for a touchdown, Trotter enters 2023 credited with 114 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, seven pass breakups, a forced fumble and an interception over 27 career games.

As for another award, PFF’s 2023 college football award predictions have new Clemson offensive coordinator Garrett Riley as one of the finalists for the Broyles Award, with Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker predicted to win it.

Riley, of course, won the Broyles Award as the nation’s top assistant coach in 2022 when he was at TCU and helped the Horned Frogs reach the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.

