Clemson’s Defense Lost its Confidence in 2022

CLEMSON — What Clemson fans mostly remember about 2022 was DJ Uiagalelei’s inaccuracy at the end of the year, and the offense’s inability to get out of its own way.

However, the offense was not the only unit that played bad at times last season. Clemson’s defense had its moments, too.

The Tigers allowed four teams—Wake Forest, Florida State, Louisville and South Carolina—to gain at least 400 yards. Three teams—Louisiana Tech, Wake Forest and South Carolina—threw for at least 311 yards. And, to add insult to injury, Notre Dame ran for 263 yards, while averaging 5.6 yards per carry.

“We have to get our confidence back, and that belief that we are the best defense in the nation,” Clemson safety Jalyn Phillips said.

Phillips is right, the Tigers’ defense lost their confidence at times last season. Though it had its moments, like limiting Miami to 98 total yards and holding three other squads—Georgia Tech, NC State and Boston College—under 300 yards, it was the worst season from a totality standpoint in a decade.

Last year, the Tigers allowed 334.4 yards and 20.9 points per game. The defense finished 28th nationally in yards allowed per game, the first time since 2012—Brent Venables first year at Clemson—the Tigers did not rank in the top 25.

Of course, 2022 was Clemson’s first year without Venables since 2011. Wes Goodwin took over as defensive coordinator after Venables accepted the head coaching job at Oklahoma following the 2021 regular season.

Phillips indicated for the Tigers to be better defensively, and to get their confidence back, they need to trust the plays Goodwin is calling.

“Just go out there with that standard that we are the best,” Phillips said. “No matter what he calls, just go out there and dominate whoever is in front of us. You have to have that killer instinct and have that mindset that we are the best on the field.”

Phillips explained there are no excuses for what happened last season. It does not matter about injuries or who missed what or how many games they did not have this player or that player. Or that they were not playing well between the ears.

The standard is still the standard, and they were not playing to that level.

“I feel like in some games we got outplayed or outperformed,” Phillips said. “This year, you have to have that belief and it starts there with belief. You have to believe you can do it and then go out there and do it. Just trusting everything Wes calls and Coach [Mickey] Conn.

“Just trusting what they call and then going out there and performing. That is the key to the game, performing. Going out there and making a statement that we are not coming out here to play (around).”

Clemson’s Defensive Numbers since 2012

Year Total yards allowed per game National Ranking Total points allowed per game National Ranking 2022 333.4 28th 20.9 22nd 2021 305.5 8th 14.8 2nd 2020 326.8 15th 20.2 18th 2019 288.3 6th 13.5 3rd 2018 285.9 5th 13.1 1st 2017 276.7 4th 13.6 2nd 2016 311.5 8th 18.0 10th 2015 313.0 10th 21.7 24th 2014 260.8 1st 16.7 3rd 2013 356.7 24th 22.2 24th 2012 396.2 64th 24.8 T-46th

