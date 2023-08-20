ESPN Analyst Gives Bold Lawrence Prediction

Can Trevor Lawrence be the NFL’s Most Valuable Player this season, and lead the Jacksonville Jaguars to their first-ever appearance in the Super Bowl?

ESPN analyst Mike Greenberg doesn’t think the idea of the Jaguars making the Super Bowl is crazy. As for Lawrence’s MVP chances, Greenberg likes them a lot.

Greenberg gave a bold Lawrence prediction during a recent episode of ESPN’s Get Up show, predicting the former Clemson star quarterback to win NFL MVP this season.

“If you are looking for a not-so-obvious pick for MVP of the NFL this year, I suggest you look south and east. Trevor Lawrence, quarterback, Jacksonville Jaguars, is currently 18 to 1 at Caesars Sportsbook. There are seven players with shorter odds. There definitely aren’t seven players whose chances I like better,” Greenberg said.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Lawrence made huge strides in his second NFL season last year while completing 66.3 percent of his passes for 4,113 yards and 25 touchdowns with eight interceptions.

Lawrence really turned it on in the second half of last season. After throwing for only 10 touchdowns with six interceptions over the first eight games of the regular season, he passed for 15 touchdowns with only two picks over the final nine games of the regular season.

Greenberg put how well Lawrence played down the stretch last year into perspective, while also pointing out that the Jaguars have improved a couple areas of weakness on offense.

“Frankly, he probably was the MVP of the second half of last season when the Jaguars finished 7-2 with Lawrence hitting on basically 70 percent of his passes for 15 touchdowns and two interceptions,” Greenberg said. “If you extrapolate that to a full season, he would have had a 7-to-1 touchdown to interception ratio. The only quarterbacks ever to do that over the course of a full season are Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

“Lawrence did all of that with a receiving corps that dropped 33 passes. That was second most in the NFL, so they added Calvin Ridley, who when last seen was among the very best in the entire NFL. They also had an absolutely terrible offensive line. The Jaguars were 31st in pass block win rate, so they used their first-round pick on a tackle (Anton Harrison). So, they’ve gotten better where they were weak.”

But even more importantly, Greenberg noted, is the head coach in Jacksonville going into his second season with Lawrence.

“The most important factor in this thinking comes on the sideline. Doug Pederson is a quarterback whisperer,” Greenberg said. “He had Carson Wentz on the way to an MVP in his second year. He won a Super Bowl with Nick Foles. He completely rejuvenated the career of Alex Smith, and now he’s got by far his most promising pupil and a generational talent who has been the chosen one since he was in middle school.

“If you add all of that up, I will tell you what you get. The Jaguars, in their first-ever Super Bowl, that is not at all far fetched. And Trevor Lawrence for MVP might well be the best value pick on the board.”

.@Espngreeny is predicting Trevor Lawrence will win NFL MVP this season 📈 pic.twitter.com/yV5nD7LJZS — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) August 16, 2023

