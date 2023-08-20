Former Tiger Releases Frustration in NFL Preseason Debut

The first NFL offseason has been a frustrating one for former Clemson Tiger Davis Allen. Selected in the fifth round by the Los Angeles Rams, Allen dealt with a hamstring injury since joining the team and missed the first preseason game.

Allen was able to finally take the practice field this week, and made his debut for the Rams on Saturday and it was a big one. It took no time for him to get up to speed, and he was as reliable as you can be.

Catching eight catches over eight targets, Allen was the leading receiver for Los Angeles with 53 yards. Rams head coach Sean McVay applauded his performance after the game.

“Targeted eight times, makes eight catches… but I thought he competed well without the ball also. It was an awesome debut for him.” 🎙️Coach McVay on Davis Allen’s performance pic.twitter.com/Q78IexLQSF — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 20, 2023

“You see he has a big catch radius. Good, soft hands so I was really pleased with him,” McVay said.

Putting it on the field was a big sigh of relief for Allen after the hamstring setback. He was extremely reliable at Clemson with a 443-yard, five-touchdown season to end his college career, so it was no surprise to see him get rolling quickly once he was healthy. Allen’s big game allowed him to let out frustration according to theRams.com.

“It felt great,” Allen said. “I was so happy. I was telling my wife and my parents today just like, thank God, you know? I don’t feel like I’m just in the back, I feel like I can contribute in some way. It felt good. I had a lot of frustration this past 3-4 weeks, and as a rookie, you want to prove yourself. And not being able to do that has been frustrating and scary, just because, you know the situation. It felt good just to let my frustration go a little bit, cut it loose and try to have as much fun as I could.”

It’s safe to say Allen had a fun time at SoFi Stadium as he’s making a good impression to earn snaps as a rookie for the Rams. With the regular season a few weeks away, Allen’s stock will be one to watch now that he’s on the field.