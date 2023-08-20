Swinney on DT Duo Returning 'to win a national championship'

CLEMSON — There’s a ton of talent on the 2023 Clemson team, but its biggest strength may be its veteran leadership. Of those players, the Tigers had multiple stars return for an extra year instead of going to the NFL.

With this decision, many come in with one common goal: to win a national championship. This is not a common trend of a Clemson team as noted by Will Vandervort to be so upfront with that goal.

Head coach Dabo Swinney acknowledges this, and he knows these stars like Tyler Davis and Ruke Orhorhoro wouldn’t come back if it wasn’t to win it all.

“They both wanted to come back because they wanted to. First of all, they want to win a national championship,” Swinney said. “That’s something personal to them but they feel like they left on the table here, they don’t feel like they’ve maximized their time here.”

The hunger is clear for this pair of defensive tackles and there’s some personal gain to go along with winning it all. Orhorhoro in particular could see his draft stock rise into the first round with a big season.

Swinney knows this and wants to help him reach his maximum potential. The relationship with defensive tackles coach Nick Eason plays into the decision as well.

“Ruke in particular felt like that he’s got first-round ability and you know, just another year of development and you know they both love playing for Nick. They wanted to have another year playing for Nick so I think there’s a lot of factors but they certainly didn’t stay because they hate it here,” Swinney joked.

It’s clear that the long-term was the key when the Tigers’ defensive tackle duo decided to return, and Swinney says “that’s how both of those guys are wired” when it comes to success. Players may be in a hurry to get the money, but Davis and Orhorhoro want to be dominant NFL players. The next step to that goal is the 2023 Clemson season, as both look to continue terrorizing opposing offenses and raise their stock for next year’s draft.