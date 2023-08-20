Where Clemson Ranks in This Preseason Top 25

With the college football season set to get underway soon, preseason rankings have been rolling out, including one from this national outlet.

Pro Football Focus recently gave its college football rankings entering the 2023 campaign, and Clemson checked in at No. 8 in PFF’s preseason top 25.

“The biggest story for the Tigers is how their offense will look with new faces at play caller and quarterback,” PFF’s Max Chadwick wrote. “Garrett Riley is Clemson’s offensive coordinator after winning the Broyles Award at TCU last year as the best assistant coach in the country. Cade Klubnik is the new man under center and was the top quarterback recruit in the 2022 class. On the other side of the ball, the Tigers lost some key players along the defensive line but still have the best linebacker unit in the country and one of the nation’s best secondaries.”

As you’d expect, two-time defending national champion Georgia is No. 1 in PFF’s preseason top 25, with Michigan, Ohio State, Florida State and Alabama comprising the top five in that order.

LSU and Southern Cal are ranked No. 6 and No. 7, respectively, ahead of Clemson. Penn State and Texas round out the top 10 behind Clemson.

North Carolina (No. 25) is the only ACC team besides the Tigers and Seminoles that cracked PFF’s preseason top 25.

Clemson is ranked No. 9 in both the preseason AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll after finishing last season No. 13 in the AP Top 25 and No. 12 in the Coaches Poll.

Clemson went 11-3 (9-0 ACC) in 2022, winning its seventh conference title in eight seasons and extending its streak of consecutive double-digit win seasons to 12.

The Tigers open the 2023 season at Duke on Monday, Sept. 4 (8 p.m., ESPN).