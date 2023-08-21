Bresee Already off to Good Start in NFL

Although he hasn’t even played in a regular season game yet, Bryan Bresee is already off to a good start as a rookie in the NFL.

The former Clemson defensive lineman was involved in a big defensive play Sunday, recovering a fumble in the New Orleans Saints’ preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

A couple of Saints first-round picks combined for the big play, with 2021 first-rounder Payton Turner getting the strip sack and the 2023 first-rounder Bresee pouncing on the loose ball.

The turnover led to a Saints touchdown.

Check out the fumble recovery from Bresee, a multi-time All-ACC selection at Clemson, below:

