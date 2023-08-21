Clemson D-Line Ranked Top Two in Nation by National Outlet

Big things are expected from Clemson’s defensive line this season, and this national outlet believes the unit will be one of the nation’s very best.

Athlon Sports released its ranking of the top 15 defensive lines in college football for the 2023 season and has the Tigers ranked all the way up at No. 2, behind only Georgia.

Clemson’s talented and deep D-line features several graduate seniors in Tyler Davis, Ruke Orhorhoro, Xavier Thomas and Justin Mascoll. The Tigers also have experienced players like Tre Williams, Payton Page and DeMonte Capehart, not to mention a talented crop of true freshmen including five-star phenom Peter Woods.

“The Tigers continue to churn out elite talent up front and seemingly have an annual spot at or near the top of the defensive lines in college football,” Athlon’s Steven Lassan wrote. “Bryan Bresee departed to the NFL, but the interior remains stout with Ruke Orhorhoro and Tyler Davis. True freshman Peter Woods is also expected to see significant snaps in the middle. Restocking the edge to replace K.J. Henry and Myles Murphy (10 combined sacks) is a priority in fall practice. But coach Dabo Swinney’s group isn’t hurting for talent here. Xavier Thomas looks to close out his career on a high note after battling injuries over the last couple of years. Senior Justin Mascoll is expected to man the other end spot.”

Florida State’s defensive line is also ranked among the top five in the country by Athlon, coming in at No. 5, while another ACC team, Miami, cracked the D-line ranking at No. 15.

As for the other side of the trenches, Clemson’s offensive line is ranked No. 15 nationally by Athlon entering the upcoming campaign.