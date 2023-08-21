Clemson Rookie Has Impressive Performance in NFL Preseason Action

This Clemson rookie in the NFL was impressive in preseason action this past weekend.

Former Tiger offensive lineman Jordan McFadden had a standout performance, particularly as a pass blocker, during the Los Angeles Chargers’ preseason game Sunday against the New Orleans Saints at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

McFadden was stellar in pass protection, as he didn’t allow a single pressure in 42 pass block snaps vs. the Saints, per Pro Football Focus.

McFadden could certainly prove to be an impact late-round pick for the Chargers, who grabbed him in the fifth round of this year’s NFL Draft with the No. 156 overall pick.

A three-year starter at tackle for the Tigers, and two-time All-ACC honoree, McFadden is transitioning to the interior offensive line in the league.

The 6-foot-2, 305-pounder joined the Chargers after starting the final 39 of his 56 career games at Clemson, including all 14 last season when he was a first-team All-ACC selection and won the Jacobs Blocking Trophy as the top blocker in the conference.

Chargers G Jordan McFadden Vs New Orleans: ⚡️ 42 Pass Block Snaps

⚡️ Zero Pressures Allowed@ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/vbUJDu1Uf4 — PFF College (@PFF_College) August 21, 2023

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

