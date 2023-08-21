Ex-NFL Player, Current Analyst Says This Clemson Pro 'looks like a different player already'

This former NFL player and current analyst sees a different-looking Clelin Ferrell this year, and not just because of the new uniform he’s wearing.

Brian Baldinger weighed in on Ferrell via social media recently, writing that the edge rusher “looks like a different player already” as he gets ready for his fifth NFL season and first with the San Francisco 49ers.

Ferrell agreed to a one-year deal with the 49ers in March after spending the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Raiders.

In his preseason debut with the 49ers last week, Ferrell beat the Raiders’ left tackle inside for a sack against his former team.

Baldinger was impressed by the play from Ferrell and broke it down in a video on Twitter.

“The latest reclamation projection for (49ers defensive line) coach (Kris) Kocurek in San Francisco is Clelin Ferrell, and he just looks different. He just looks different,” said Baldinger, a former offensive lineman who had a 13-year NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys, Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles.

“This move right here… I didn’t see that with the Raiders. I didn’t see that. Like, that quickness right there… You gotta keep your eyes on Clelin Ferrell this year. Because we have seen it year in, year out – guys that don’t pan out in other places, come to San Francisco and they start hitting balls out of the park.”

.@49ers @Cle_Missile looks like a different player already. Been a whole lineup of reclamation players for this ORG. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/eHJKFYvoQE — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) August 14, 2023

A 2019 first-round pick (fourth overall), Ferrell has struggled to live up to the hype that surrounded him when he was selected as a top draft choice, but he has flashed his talent and pass rush ability from time to time and had his best overall professional season as a rookie back in 2019, when he recorded 38 total tackles, 4.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss and five passes defended, all of which are still career highs.

Ferrell made some contributions during his fourth season with the Raiders in 2022, playing 494 snaps over 16 games (four starts) and posting eight quarterback hits with three tackles for loss and a couple of sacks.

Overall in his NFL career so far, Ferrell has tallied 105 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, 32 quarterback hits, 11 passes defended, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in 58 games (30 starts).

