Florida DE Reflects on Clemson Commitment, Recent Visit & More

One of the most recent commits in Clemson’s 2024 recruiting class is Adam Kissayi. The talented defensive end from Heritage High School (Palm Bay, Fla.) announced his verbal pledge to Dabo Swinney’s program back on July 14, just one day after receiving an offer from the Tigers.

A couple of weeks after committing to Clemson, Kissayi traveled to campus for the All In Cookout on July 28, affording him the opportunity to bond with his fellow commits and future coaches in person. Reflecting on the cookout, Kissayi told The Clemson Insider it was an experience he “enjoyed every bit of.”

“I liked being around the coaches,” he said. “I wasn’t up there for the official visit because I committed after and they offered me after. So being up there, seeing some of the commits and being with the coaches, I just clicked with everybody. Me and the commits were just like close and stuff and everybody’s close. So it was a really good experience, and it was a good thing for me to get up there to meet everybody.”

Kissayi’s little brother, mom and stepdad came with him to the cookout, and they all had a great time as well.

“They loved it,” he said. “They’re Clemson fans, so just being able to see it from the inside was really cool to them.”

Kissayi is one of 17 total commits in Clemson’s 2024 class, and he sees a very bright future ahead for the promising collection of talent that currently ranks 11th nationally in ESPN’s recruiting class rankings and No. 13 according to both 247Sports and Rivals.

“We’re gonna be one heck of a team coming up here in two years, three years,” Kissayi said.

“Our class right now, it’s pretty good where it’s at right now,” he added. “I project us going national championship.”

The 6-foot-7.5 Kissayi tipped the scales at 230 pounds at the time he spoke with TCI, and he said Clemson’s staff wants him to add more weight to supplement his athleticism when he gets to Tiger Town.

“They like my athletic ability so they just want to put some size on me,” he said, “and then it’s going to be go time.”

Kissayi originally committed to Minnesota in June before ultimately flipping his pledge to Clemson last month. Looking back on the decision, Kissayi explained a big reason why he wanted to be a part of Swinney’s program.

“One of the reasons why I was a fan was just Dabo Swinney and the way that he runs the program,” said Kissayi, who had nearly 20 total offers. “His program is truly blessed by God, to have those people there and those kind of coaches and that kind of staff there.”

Kissayi said he’s shooting to be a midyear enrollee, and he’s super excited to get on campus next year and start his career as a Tiger.

“I don’t even want to play this next season. I just want to get up there already,” he said. “I wish I could start tomorrow.”

As a junior last season, Kissayi recorded 33 total tackles and 8.5 sacks in nine games.

–Photo courtesy of Adam Kissayi on Twitter (@Adam_kissayi)

Dear Old Clemson has just added Limited Edition signed Cade Klubnik replica road signs to the online store. Get your highway 2 sign today while supplies last!