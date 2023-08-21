Klubnik, Mickens Talk Clemson's Reach in Texas

CLEMSON – The recruiting trail for Clemson spans all across the country, but one state in particular is where the Tigers are bringing in elite talent. Texas, considering it’s one of, if not the biggest state for high school football, is the home of three key contributors.

Senior safety R.J. Mickens is a member of that group, and he knows Clemson’s influence in Texas. Following practice Monday, he discussed the topic and how it’s become a trend for Dabo Swinney and his staff to stake their claim in the Lone Star state.

“It’s just crazy to see how much it’s grown. In Texas, people don’t know this of course, but if you’re from Texas, you know Clemson’s a big brand nationally and in the state of Texas, there’s a good amount of Clemson fans,” Mickens said. “I was watching Clemson ever since that 2016 natty my freshman year of high school…I got the offer, just hearing about what the program’s about and then seeing it myself, that brand, that Paw holds a lot of weight everywhere.”

Alongside Mickens, fellow safety Andrew Mukuba and starting quarterback Cade Klubnik are from Texas and carry that influence with them. It’s a brand that Mickens is “very excited” to see grow into the future, and believes is on the upward path.

Klubnik echoed a lot of Mickens’ sentiment, saying “people want to come to Clemson” and the proximity doesn’t matter for recruits and it didn’t in his case. The family culture of the Tigers is key in this and Klubnik sees this as a strength when recruiting in Texas.

“When you have a place like Clemson, I don’t think the hours of how far you are really matter cause you’re kind of going to a new home, a second home or something like that,” Klubnik said. “You know you’re going to a community and family that’s going to pull you in and I think that people just know that.”

The 2023 class is representative of the trend with the trio of Noble Johnson, Ian Reed and Harris Sewell coming from Texas. Two 2024 commits, five-star wide receiver Bryant Wesco and four-star cornerback Corian Gipson, are from the Lone Star State as well. Swinney and Clemson’s influence is evident, and the players they land in Texas have turned out to be great talents so far for the Tigers.