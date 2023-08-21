Mickens: 'We've got the best quarterback in the conference'

CLEMSON – Clemson enters the 2023 season with a different look at quarterback. Cade Klubnik got two starts under his belt last season, but it’s a different world when he comes in as the starter with the team believing in him as “the guy.”

The offense is trending up with Klubnik at the helm, especially with offensive coordinator Garrett Riley in the fold. During practice, the defense is seeing it firsthand and a lot of the starters have applauded the competition. The latest to do so is safety R.J. Mickens, who has a lot of belief in Klubnik, making a bold claim about the sophomore leader.

“We’ve got the best quarterback in the conference,” Mickens said. “I’ve played against all of them and Cade is definitely the best.”

Considering the pedigree of the Tigers’ defensive talent, it’s a great sign to see that unit impressed by how Klubnik is performing in practice. Mickens is a part of the impressive defense that lines up across from him every day, and that firsthand experience made him confident in Klubnik.

Looking from the defensive lens, Mickens is pleased with how camp has progressed. “Iron sharpens iron” was the mantra he referenced and the introduction of Riley’s offense with Klubnik adds to the opportunities for the Tigers’ defense to improve as the season approaches.

Klubnik is poised for a big sophomore season, and his team is extremely confident in what he can do in 2023. This belief is imperative for success, and Klubnik can lead the team to a lot of it this season.