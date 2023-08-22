5-star Clemson Target Commits Elsewhere

A five-star Clemson target in the class of 2024 committed elsewhere on Tuesday evening.

As expected, Buford (Ga.) defensive lineman Eddrick Houston announced his commitment to Ohio State.

Houston chose the Buckeyes over his other finalists in Clemson, Alabama, Georgia and Southern Cal.

The 6-foot-3, 265-pound senior is the nation’s No. 4 defensive lineman and No. 23 overall prospect in the 2024 class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Houston received an offer from Clemson back in June 2022 and was among the prospects the Tigers played host to for their big official visit weekend this past June.

Clemson has commitments from four defensive linemen in the 2024 class, including four-stars Hevin Brown-Shuler, Darien Mayo and Champ Thompson and three-star Adam Kissayi.

The Tigers’ 2024 class currently ranks 13th nationally by 247Sports, the 247Sports Composite and Rivals.

Dear Old Clemson has just added Limited Edition signed Cade Klubnik replica road signs to the online store. Get your highway 2 sign today while supplies last!