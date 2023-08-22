Klubnik confident in big play potential

CLEMSON – Splash plays weren’t in abundance during the 2022 season, and the addition of offensive coordinator Garrett Riley hopes to remedy that shortcoming. When it comes to creating those opportunities, Clemson isn’t forcing it, especially the quarterbacks.

Cade Klubnik enters 2023 as the starter and he’s constantly expressed excitement about Riley’s offense, but he’s keeping a level head and focusing on managing the game. With a host of playmakers around him, it’s easy to want to take shots all day but he wants to take what the defense gives him as a sophomore.

”One thing my high school coach told me is big shots are gonna happen. Big shots are never forced,” Klubnik said. “Big plays are never forced, they happen and those are created by taking what they give you, by taking the short stuff, the intermediate stuff. Safeties start creeping down, corners start creeping down. Boom, now you’ve got opportunities to make plays.”

The “dirt-raid” offense under Riley is focused on creating positive plays every snap and Klubnik emphasized how getting four to six yards every snap opens up the opposing defense for those chances. He’s focused on taking what the defense gives him on first downs, so those short yardages on second down become opportunities for big plays.

Given the talent around the offense, Klubnik is confident in the big play potential even if he’s taking his time and not forcing the issue. The pair of running backs Will Shipley and Phil Mafah makes it even easier.

“Starting with explosive plays, I think that can happen on any play. First of all, we have the two best running backs in the country and I think everybody in the world knows what they can do and if they don’t then they’re gonna see,” Klubnik said. “Explosive plays can happen right there with those two…we’ve got guys that can make plays after the catch and after first contact.

Klubnik seems very poised in avoiding risk for the 2023 season, and he’s mentioned how splash plays can come from taking the short pass with stars like Antonio Williams waiting to get loose with the ball in their hands. Big plays are expected to return in abundance under Riley, and it seems like it’ll be without risk to create those chances this year.