Klubnik Says These Two Freshmen WRs 'dicing dudes up'

After taking over as Clemson’s starting quarterback at the end of his true freshman campaign last year, Cade Klubnik heads into his sophomore season as the Tigers’ QB1, and he has some talented freshmen weapons in the receiving corps to work with.

Two of those first-year pass catchers are Tyler Brown and Misun “Tink” Kelley, both of whom Klubnik had praise for during his press conference Monday.

“Him (Brown) and Tink are two guys that kind of came in and just got to work,” Klubnik said of the slot receivers. “You just throw them out there in one-on-ones and in team and in skelly (drill), and (they’re) just working and making plays, dicing dudes up.”

Brown was productive during his prep career at Greenville High, finishing with 148 catches for 2,501 yards and 32 receiving touchdowns. His athleticism was used in a variety of ways at Greenville, where he also took handoffs, played some quarterback and lined up as a kick returner. The 5-foot-11, 180-pounder accumulated more than 3,000 all-purpose yards during his high school career.

“He’s just a worker,” Klubnik said. “Great route runner, great hands. Just about his business.”

Brown reminds Klubnik of Antonio Williams last year. Of course, Williams broke onto the scene as a true freshman in 2022, leading the Tigers in catches and receiving yards.

“Tyler Brown definitely reminded me a lot of Antonio when he came in,” Klubnik said. “Very similar, and just coming in and making plays right off the bat.”

Klubnik expects Brown to be a contributor for Clemson this season as well as Kelley, the versatile product of nearby Daniel High School who scored touchdowns in five different ways as a high school senior and concluded his high school career with more than 2,200 all-purpose yards.

“It’s been good to have him both,” Klubnik said. “So, they’re going to be two guys that we definitely use this year.”

Dear Old Clemson has just added Limited Edition signed Cade Klubnik replica road signs to the online store. Get your highway 2 sign today while supplies last!