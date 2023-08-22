Klubnik sees ‘a heck of a year’ ahead for this receiver

During his press conference Monday, Cade Klubnik spoke highly about a number of receivers, including this veteran whom Clemson’s QB1 expects big things from in 2023 as he comes back from injury last season.

Beaux Collins has “just been making plays” in camp, according to Klubnik, who spoke about his connection with and respect for Collins while praising the junior wideout’s work ethic and leadership.

“It’s been great. It’s been really good, the work that we’ve put in,” Klubnik said. “He was always that guy that’s just always asking for extra reps this summer, and just a guy that I look up to a ton.”

After breaking out late in his true freshman campaign of 2021, Collins started fast on the outside as a sophomore last season (five touchdown catches in the first six games), but a separated shoulder late forced him to miss multiple games and eventually ended his season prematurely.

A former four-star and top-50 national prospect from California, Collins underwent shoulder surgery late last year and finished the 2022 season with 22 receptions for 373 yards and the career-high five touchdowns.

Collins enters 2023 with 53 catches for 780 yards and eight touchdowns over 21 career games (16 starts), and Klubnik sees a big season coming for the 6-foot-3, 210-pounder.

“Just the work that he puts in, the leader that he is, he’s going to have a heck of a year. I’m excited,” Klubnik said. “We’re just stacking days and just continuing to just connect (with) each other. It’s going to be really fun.”

