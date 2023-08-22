Klubnik’s, Riley’s ‘Infectious’ Attitudes Influence Clemson’s Offense

CLEMSON — Clemson’s first scrimmage during fall camp did not start the way anyone on the offense would have liked.

They had a rocky start on the first two possessions. At that point, it would have been easy for them to close up shop and call it a day. However, that is not what happened.

Instead, the offense went on a 75-yard scoring drive on the next possession. With that scoring drive, they proved they were not going to let the defense dominate the scrimmage.

“We did not let two bad drives carry on through the rest of the scrimmage or another game, you know what I mean,” quarterback Cade Klubnik said. “We were just, ‘Alright, we messed up a little bit. Let’s bounce back and go play.’ We really kind of brushed off what just happened and went and played.”

From that point, both units provided big blows. The defense forced two turnovers and had several sacks and tackles for loss, while the offense broke off a couple of long runs and proved itself nicely during red-zone competition.

From hearing the way Dabo Swinney described it, it sounds like the Clemson offense is following its quarterback’s lead. After the Tigers’ second scrimmage last week, he mentioned how Klubnik reminds him a lot of Deshaun Watson.

Klubnik does not let things bother him. If he makes a bad play, he forgets about it and quickly moves on to the next play.

“What I love about him is he can make a bad play and he will bounce right back. He will come right back. I love that about him,” Swinney said. “He is kind of like Deshaun in that regard. Deshaun would throw an interception in a heartbeat, right? But nobody panicked because we were going to score 40 (points). You just have that same feel with Cade.”

He does not know if it is his confidence or what, but Klubnik has always had the ability to not let things get to him. It’s just something that comes naturally.

“Bad plays are going to happen. Bad games are going to happen, but it all just kind of depends on how you are going to respond,” the sophomore said. “We’ve been able to do that and Coach [Garrett] Riley has been huge. Some of the things he was able to tell us from the sideline, just after those first two drives, for example, in that first scrimmage. It is what we needed to hear at that moment.

“Just the leader he has been to us, we look up to him a ton. He has been really good (for us).”

Klubnik likes the way Riley carries himself, even in moments when things are not going well.

“Don’t freak out. Have a pulse,” Klubnik recalls of the conversation with Riley. “That is one thing he told us. Have a pulse and don’t zone out and space out for the world. ‘Lock in. Get a pulse and get rolling again. Have that energy like you had on that first play when you went out there.’

“It is just little things. I don’t exactly know what he says, but just little things and the confidence that he brings. It is just infectious.”

Dear Old Clemson has just added Limited Edition signed Cade Klubnik replica road signs to the online store. Get your highway 2 sign today while supplies last!