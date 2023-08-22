Mickens on Fellow Safety: 'He’s a Really Special Player'

CLEMSON – The 2022 season was a frustrating one for Clemson safety Andrew Mukuba. Injuries were a constant battle that kept him from delivering at 100% like he wanted to.

Entering his junior year, Mukuba preached discipline and is changing the way he looks at everything in his life. His decision making is something Mukuba emphasized and his teammates are seeing how he’s evolving as a player and person.

Senior safety R.J. Mickens has watched his development every step of the way, and he’s impressed by Mukuba as a whole. Following practice Monday, he praised Mukuba’s mindset and effort.

“He’s a really special player,” Mickens said. “He’s definitely more locked in, you know, his whole mindset. Last year, he had injuries and stuff and his body, he’s gotten his body right and put on weight. Just really committed to being the best version of himself and I’ve seen that each day out here in camp.”

Mukuba was the Defensive Rookie of the Year as a freshman, and he’s looking to capture that excellence yet again. Health is a large part of that opportunity, and Mickens is a witness to the details he’s added to improve himself.

Mickens believes this will be a “special year” for Mukuba coming off his grind of a sophomore season. With 104 tackles and 13 pass breakups in his first two years, Mukuba is poised to take the next step as a player and leader in 2023 snd it’s invaluable to see his teammates hold that same belief in him.

There’s no doubt of Mukuba’s talent, and the mental strides he’s taken are imperative for him to become the player Mickens believes he can be this season.