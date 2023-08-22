Mickens says Defense has No-Quit-Mentality

CLEMSON – Fall camp provided an opportunity for a lot of improvements for the ninth-ranked Clemson Tigers. Safety R.J. Mickens sat down with the media on Monday to discuss his thoughts, as the Tigers prepare for the start of the 2023 season at Duke on Sept. 4.

–Mickens acknowledged the offense has been challenging the defense and both sides are getting better each day. Mickens said, “The defense has come out really aggressive this camp…this offense has really challenged us with formations and motions…helping us grow as a defense. It’s just iron sharpening iron.”

–There is a lot of experience on defense this season with many of the starters back. “Everyone has just gotten better from last year.”

–Mickens has been impressed by the freshman class that has come in this year. He mentioned names like Peter Woods, Khalil Barnes, Rob Billings, Shelton Lewis, and Avieon Terrell just to name a few. “I would say this freshman class is as good as any freshman class we have had since I’ve been here.” He was not able to call out a particular freshman that stood out but went on about the entire class. “They got the plays down… they have been excelling, getting reps, making plays and competing. They are hungry.”

–High praise for quarterback Cade Klubnik also came from Mickens, especially on his confidence and leadership. “We’ve got the best quarterback in the conference right here with Cade and we get to play against him every day.” Klubnik has continued to improve his skills from last year and there are noticeable improvements. “He has just developed so much as a quarterback from last year to this year and I am very excited for him.”

–Defensively, Mickens said they are focusing on moving forward this year and not worrying about past plays but having a “next play mentality.” There is a lot of talent and depth among this defense. Mickens said the emphasis this season has been “doing your job to the best of your ability and giving effort…never giving up and having the no-quit-mentality and giving it your all.”

