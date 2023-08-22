Praise for Ross from Mahomes Keeps Coming

Patrick Mahomes has had plenty of praise for Justyn Ross on a number of occasions in the past, including earlier this month when the star Kansas City Chiefs quarterback said he has high hopes that Ross “can be a really good player in this offense.”

Ross has consistently made big plays in training camp and the preseason, and the praise for Ross from Mahomes kept coming after the former Clemson receiver impressed again during the Chiefs’ 38-10 preseason win over the Arizona Cardinals this past Saturday.

Ross recorded a couple of receptions for 18 yards, including a 12-yarder that came on third-and-4 when he made a cornerback look silly with a filthy whip route.

“It was a good play. We wanted to get him singled up and see what he could do,” Mahomes said. “He’s been making those happen all training camp, I think y’all have seen that. We had a slant and return play call, and it’s a lot of trust in him that he’s going to win. And he ran a great route, lost the DB, caught the ball, got up field after the catch.”

This route by Justyn Ross was nasty 😮‍💨 (🎥 @NFL) pic.twitter.com/uMbV0BWcnj — KC Sports Network (@KCSportsNetwork) August 20, 2023

In the Chiefs’ first preseason game, Ross caught a 15-yard touchdown pass and also had a 14-yard catch and run during which he broke an attempted tackle.

Once seen as a first-round talent, Ross went undrafted due to injury concerns and ended up signing with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2022. He missed all of last season while on injured reserve with a foot injury, but now his stock continues to trend up heading into the 2023 season.

Mahomes has made it clear that he sees a lot of potential in Ross and the type of weapon he could be in their offense. Even though Ross is still just getting his feet wet in the league, Mahomes went so far as to say that he’s different from any other receiver on their team.

“He’s got a lot of talent,” Mahomes said. “We’ve said it, and we’re going to keep throwing him out there and giving him chances, and he’s stepped up whenever his number has been called. He’s a different receiver than I think anyone else, the fact how big he is and fluid he is and how he can catch the football.”

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

