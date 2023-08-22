Was Uiagalelei Named Starting QB at Oregon State?

Oregon State has reportedly made a decision on the team’s starting quarterback.

Former Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has been named the Beavers’ starting signal-caller to begin this season, according to multiple reports.

Uiagalelei beat out redshirt sophomore Ben Gulbranson and freshman Aidan Chiles to win the starting job.

A former five-star prospect from California, Uiagalelei of course transferred to Oregon State following his third season at Clemson in 2022 when he completed 62.1 percent of his passes for 2,521 yards and 22 touchdowns with seven interceptions while also rushing for 545 yards and seven more scores.

The 6-foot-4, 252-pound junior went 22-6 as a starter at Clemson. Overall, in 36 games from 2020-22, he completed 59.8 percent of his passes for 5,681 yards and 36 touchdowns with 17 interceptions, to go with 275 career carries for 913 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground.

Oregon State kicks off the upcoming campaign at San Jose State on Sunday, Sept. 3.

