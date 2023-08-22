Woodaz Taking Advantage of Opportunity in 2023

CLEMSON – The linebacker group in Clemson is undoubtedly led by Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Barrett Carter, but there’s a younger talent that’s taking his game to the next level. Extra opportunity came the way of Wade Woodaz this fall with Trotter held out as a precaution, and he slid into the Mike slot.

Woodaz says he has experience at the Sam and Will, but his eyes have opened when standing in the middle of the defense. He commented on this realization after practice Tuesday, and how it’s made the other spots easier because he sees how the defense comes together as a whole. Woodaz mentioned that Trotter and Carter were right there with him so he could quickly adjust to the position.

“I already know the Sam and Will pretty good and I know, I appreciate playing Mike, just makes it all click more because I know where everything else needs to be,” Woodaz said.

That said, he admitted that there’s a lot of pressure that comes with the position, making reads and adjusting to the offense across from him. With two veterans to lead him, it’s making that transition smoother.

Heading into this season, Woodaz is 232 pounds, a big jump from where he was physically last season. Woodaz said that he was taking home “50 protein shakes” from the nutritionists and doing everything he could to become stronger. After the Orange Bowl, he felt like he wasn’t where he wanted to be and decided “this isn’t happening anymore.”

Making the jump in weight surprised him once he took the field, and Woodaz is moving people around to even his own amaze. Whether it be taking on the Tigers’ offensive line or making contact on a tackle, he’s laying the wood and it’ll be a new look for him in 2023.

“Even like I don’t try to hit somebody hard, I’ll hit them and I’m like whoa, why’d you’re actually move? Or I’ll like take on a lineman and I can hold my own and move them…it’s a great feeling,” Woodaz said.

With six linebackers in Clemson’s rotation, Woodaz can take a big step this season. He had 20 tackles as a freshman and was a key part of the rotation, but Woodaz can be the final piece of a three-headed monster at linebacker for Wes Goodwin’s defense.