Catching Up with Clemson's 4-star Quarterback Commit

One of two early commitments in Clemson’s 2025 recruiting class is a prized quarterback prospect – four-star Blake Hebert of Central Catholic High School in Lawrence, Mass.

Hebert gave his verbal pledge to Dabo Swinney’s program on June 16, joining Liberty Christian Academy (Lynchburg, Va.) four-star running back Gideon Davidson in the Tigers’ 2025 class.

Of course, the class is just getting started as there’s a long way to go in the cycle, but Hebert is high on the potential of the class as he and Davidson are hard at work recruiting more top talent to jump on board with them and the Tigers.

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with Hebert about a number of topics, including Clemson’s ’25 class, and he said “there’s definitely a handful (of recruits) that we’re really going after pretty hard.”

“I think there’s definitely a high ceiling,” Hebert said regarding the class. “Gid’s a great player, so that’s going to be fun for us to be teammates, and we’ve got our eyes set on a couple other guys that we’re trying to get to commit. So, it’s going to be good. I see a bright future in the ’25 class for sure.”

A highly regarded and sought-after signal-caller, Hebert had a slew of college options but chose Clemson over a lengthy offer list including schools like Auburn, Boston College, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Rutgers, Virginia and Virginia Tech.

College coaches were allowed to start initiating contact with class of 2025 prospects on Aug. 1, so Hebert has been hearing a lot lately from the Tigers and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Garrett Riley.

“I’ve been getting a lot of love, just a lot of graphics and stuff,” Hebert said. “I’ve been talking with Coach Riley a bunch. He’s saying that the Tigers are looking good in camp, really competitive for them so far, so that’s good to hear. We’ve been going back and forth, just chopping it up.”

Hebert is ranked as the No. 121 overall prospect in the country for 2025 by ESPN, which considers him the No. 3 dual-threat quarterback in the class.

As a sophomore last season, Hebert threw for 1,748 yards and 24 touchdowns with just one interception in 12 games. Along with his arm talent, his legs are an important part of Central Catholic’s offense, and the 6-foot-4, 210-pounder envisions his ground game being a factor in Clemson’s offense down the road as well.

“He (Riley) has definitely highlighted my athletic abilities, my ability to take off and run with the ball,” Hebert said. “So, I can see me doing that. I know that’s a big part of my game right now and it’ll be more of a part of my game this year.”

Hebert received an offer from Clemson when he visited campus and camped with the program on June 1. He knows he’ll be back in Tiger Town this season and said he’s planning to attend the North Carolina game on Nov. 18, as well as possibly another game, though he isn’t sure which one yet.

Having never been to a Clemson game, Hebert can’t wait to experience the electric atmosphere in Death Valley for the first time.

“That’s going to be awesome,” he said. “I’m super pumped for that.”

Dear Old Clemson has just added Limited Edition signed Cade Klubnik replica road signs to the online store. Get your highway 2 sign today while supplies last!