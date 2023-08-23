ESPN Analyst: Tigers ‘Better Not Sleep’ on Blue Devils, Duke Will Have Best QB on Field

In an episode of College Football Live this week, an ESPN analyst weighed in on his expectations this season for the signal-caller that Clemson will square off against to begin the 2023 campaign.

Harry Douglas spoke about Duke quarterback Riley Leonard, saying “he has an opportunity to climb up draft boards” this year after a strong 2022 season as the Blue Devils’ starter when he completed nearly 64 percent of his passes for 2,967 yards and 20 touchdowns to go with 699 yards and 13 scores on the ground.

“This is a guy that’s 6-4, about 210 pounds, but a dual-threat quarterback,” said Douglas, the former Louisville All-American wide receiver and 10-year NFL veteran who played seven seasons for the Atlanta Falcons.

“He led the Duke Blue Devils in rushing last season and actually scored 13 touchdowns. He took care of the football in a massive way for his team, and he was one of the main reasons why this team was able to go 9-4 last season.”

It was Duke’s first season under head coach Mike Elko, and it marked the Blue Devils’ first nine-win season since 2014.

Clemson kicks off this season in Durham on Monday, Sept. 4, what will be the Tigers’ first trip to Duke since 2012. The game is set to kick off at 8 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN.

Douglas said Clemson “better not sleep” on Duke, and he believes the Blue Devils will have the best quarterback on the field when they face Cade Klubnik and the Tigers.

“When I look at their first game of the year vs. the Clemson Tigers, and I hope Clemson, they better not sleep on Riley Leonard and the Duke Blue Devils,” Douglas said. “Because that’s a game that I think the best quarterback is Riley Leonard over what Clemson has on their side of things. So, he’s a guy that I think can make tremendous strides at the quarterback position and actually have NFL scouts drooling over him after it’s all said and done.”

While Douglas is higher on Leonard than Klubnik, Athlon Sports sees it differently, as the national outlet recently ranked Klubnik as the third-best ACC QB ahead of Leonard at No. 4.

