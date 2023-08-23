NFL Analyst Grades Clemson Rookies in NFL Preseason Week 2

A number of Clemson pros stood out with good showings in Week 2 of NFL preseason action, including rookies Davis Allen and Bryan Bresee.

NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter evaluated those performances by Allen and Bresee in his rookie grades for the second week of the preseason.

Reuter handed Allen an A- grade while giving Bresee a B.

A fifth-round pick of the Los Angeles Rams (175th overall) in this year’s draft, Allen was the leading receiver for the Rams against the Raiders on Saturday with 53 yards and eight catches on eight targets.

“After missing time with a hamstring injury, Allen made his preseason debut in the Rams’ 34-17 loss to the Raiders on Saturday night,” Reuter wrote. “Coaches played him for nearly the entire game. The fifth-round pick blocked well, sealing the edge, climbing to the second level on run plays and moving his feet to sustain in pass protection. He missed a couple of blocks in space on the Rams’ touchdown drive late in the third quarter, however. As a receiver, he lined up all over the field and snared a high pass down the seam in the second quarter. Allen was a nice safety valve and proved tough to tackle in the flat and over the middle. Allen led the team with eight catches for 53 yards. A false-start penalty midway through the fourth quarter was one of his few mistakes.”

Meanwhile, Bresee was involved in a couple of big defensive plays for the New Orleans Saints against the Chargers on Sunday, as the former Tiger defensive lineman and first-round pick recovered a fumble and also helped force another turnover.

“New Orleans picked Bresee 29th overall in April as part of its interior defensive line rebuild,” Reuter wrote. “The rookie struggled to get off blocks but held his ground in the run game early in the team’s 22-17 win over the Chargers. Bresee’s game picked up against reserve linemen. He penetrated with slants and won with strong hands on initial contact. His athleticism was on display when dropping into a short zone on a blitz on the first play of the second quarter. Bresee recovered Chargers quarterback Easton Stick’s fumble a couple of plays later, stunting across the line to get outside the left tackle and jump on the ball. Late in the second quarter, his penetration forced Stick out of the pocket, where he was intercepted. Bresee knocked down a Stick pass at the line on the next series as he pushed his man into the pocket and kept his eyes on the quarterback.”