Randall Able to Reach Top Speeds, 100% Mentally for 2023

CLEMSON – Injuries are always much more than just the physical limitations. When it comes to something like an ACL tear, the mental weight of the injury can stay far after physical recovery.

For Clemson wide receiver Adam Randall, that was the case in 2022. Suffering the injury in the spring, he returned for the season and believed he was a full-go physically, but it was the mental side that limited his success as a freshman.

“I feel like I was 100% physically, you know the mental aspect of it just not being able to go out there and practice with the team for an entire fall camp,” Randall said. “I’m forever thankful to be out there, go out there in the heat and run around a little bit just with the team and being able to gel with a quarterback at that.”

During his freshman year, Randall appeared in all 12 games. This is an impressive feat for someone coming off an ACL injury, forget the production side of things. It’s already a challenge for a first-year player to get adjusted to the college game but he was robbed of that preparation and still managed to be a contributor for the Tigers’ offense.

It’s a completely different feeling for Randall in 2023. He’s shaken off the mental limitations of that recovery and there’s no fear for him when he takes the field. On top of that, he’s had a full offseason of preparation for this sophomore campaign and he feels like a completely different player without the brace.

“Throwing the brace to the side and not having that on my leg, has made me get back to my top speeds and get in and out of my breaks faster,” Randall said. “So I feel like, you know, just not having that brace on my leg has just really helped me out a lot and just going out there and being able to play freely and I feel like Coach Riley has brought that mindset to the offense.”

With the limits shrugged off mentally and physically, this sophomore season can be a big one for Randall. Entering the fresh offense under Garrett Riley and meshing with quarterback Cade Klubnik while 100% opens the floodgates for Randall in 2023, and the wide receiver group as a whole is better for it.

