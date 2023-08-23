Randall Ready for Big Season

CLEMSON – The final day of camp arrived for the No. 9 Clemson Tigers on Tuesday.

As camp closed there were lots of positives from the coaches and players on how camp went and what the team is looking like in preparation for its season opener at Duke on Sept. 4.

Wide receiver Adam Randall joined the media to share his thoughts.

–The wide receiver group is continuing to stay healthy. Fall camp was a big deal for this group considering the receivers that were out during the spring, Randall being one of them. The sophomore said, it’s a good feeling to be able to go out to practice and be competitive every day with not only the receivers but when they go up against the cornerbacks as well in good-on-good drills.

–Randall suffered an ACL tear in the Spring of 2022 and struggled with that last year. Though he came back last season, he was very limited on what he could do. He now is back to being healthy and is no longer wearing a knee brace. He said, “I feel like throwing the brace to the side…has made me get back to my top speed and get in and out of my break faster.”

–There is continued praise from Randall for what this offense is going to look like. “This offense’s identity is probably going to be really fast, we’ve got a lot of really fast guys.”

–That offense also includes the leadership of quarterback Cade Klubnik. He and Randall are roommates and they both feel as though that has helped their connection both on and off the field during their time at Clemson. He said, “Me and Cade are on the same wavelength. The connection between us is something I’ll forever cherish.”

–There is another Randall on this team this year and that is Adam’s brother Austin. He is a Graduate transfer from Coastal Carolina that plays the cornerback position. Adam is thrilled to have his brother back on the field with him. “I’ve always looked up to my brother as somebody I wanted to play with and having him on the team and lining up against him every single day brings a smile to my face.”

Dear Old Clemson has just added Limited Edition signed Cade Klubnik replica road signs to the online store. Get your highway 2 sign today while supplies last!