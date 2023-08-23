Randall thankful to play with older brother at Clemson

CLEMSON – The family culture of Clemson football became even more real in 2023. Adam Randall is a sophomore wide receiver for the Tigers, who appeared in 12 games last season and had 10 catches for 128 yards. He’s poised to take a step this year, and he has his older brother with him now during his development.

Austin Randall played cornerback at Coastal Carolina from 2020-22, a part of the run that had the Chanticleers as a nationally ranked team and a Sun Belt champion during his time. After three years at Coastal, he’s a graduate transfer and walk-on cornerback for Clemson.

The Randall brothers get to line up across from each other in practice every day, and it’s a wonderful feeling for him to play with who he looked up to growing up.

“He just came down here and wanted a new experience and I, psht, it’s like we’re back in high school in 2018, that was the last time we played together and I’ve always looked up to my brother as somebody that I wanted to play with and just having him on the team, been going and lining up against him every single day just brings a smile to my face and my mind every time I see him out there in that orange jersey,” Adam Randall said.

It wasn’t a long trip for Austin Randall, who played in Conway, S.C. and he’s coming to Clemson pursuing a graduate degree in athletic leadership. On the field, he’s a talented cornerback and it’s not often you see brothers battle against each other in practice. This couldn’t happen without head coach Dabo Swinney, and Adam Randall thanked him for it.

“I thank Coach Swinney for all he’s done for me and my family and you know, just continue to go out there and have fun with him,” Adam Randall said.

With Adam Randall entering such a key part of his college career, it has to be calming to have his brother with him along the way. Their connection is clearly deeper than blood, and it will grow thanks to their opportunity to wear the Clemson orange together in 2023.