Swinney Gives His Team a First Day of Class Homework Assignment

With fall classes beginning Wednesday for Clemson students, Dabo Swinney gave his football team a class project.

The Tigers’ head coach had a first day of class homework assignment for his squad — who wore your jersey?

“During camp, Coach Swinney gave the team a homework assignment on really understanding the jersey that you wear and how that means more than you,” fifth-year senior offensive lineman Will Putnam explained.

Check out the following video from Clemson Football where some of the current players share which Tigers of the past they chose to do their homework assignment research on:

First day of school so of course Coach Swinney had to give the guys a class project 📚 pic.twitter.com/Wam5gSFjrM — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) August 23, 2023

