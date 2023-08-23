Woodaz Feels No Pressure Playing MIKE

CLEMSON — It’s no secret ninth-ranked Clemson is thin at linebacker.

With several guys leaving the team to pursue other opportunities or transferring to other schools, plus T.J. Dudley’s dismissal right before the start of fall camp, the Tigers are down to six scholarship players to play the three positions.

“I don’t feel like there is any added pressure,” linebacker Wade Woodaz said. “I feel like the group that we have is really solid. We are building depth and I am confident in everybody in the room and with our young guys, especially because we know what Barrett (Carter) and Trott (Jeremiah Trotter, Jr.) can do.

“I am confident in everybody else in the room to be able to step up and play whenever it is needed.”

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has addressed the situation, saying they will likely play a lot of 4-2-5 schemes this season. With the Tigers playing more of a 4-2-5, its means they have to find other areas to play sophomore Wade Woodaz.

Last year, Woodaz emerged on the scene at the strongside spot. He also played some at safety in certain dime looks, which showed off his versatility.

Woodaz is penciled in as Clemson’s strongside (SAM) linebacker in its traditional 4-3 set. However, with all the attrition at linebacker, he spent a good part of camp cross training at the middle (MIKE) and weakside (WILL) positions.

He also got more reps in the middle of camp after starter Jermiah Trotter, Jr., missed time due to a hamstring injury.

“Barrett [Carter] helped me a lot, and Trott was there through everything. If I was at MIKE, I could ask him questions when I was off the field,” Woodaz said. “I already know SAM and WILL pretty well and I know free safety, so learning MIKE just makes it click even more because I know where everything else can fit.”

Woodaz does not feel there is much difference in playing MIKE as opposed to WILL. He explained how the MIKE fits opposite of the WILL.

“The MIKE takes credit for being the ‘Middle Linebacker’ because a lot of the pressure is put on you because you are the main one,” Woodaz said. “You have to make the calls and set the front, as well, which can be tough to learn. But once you pick it up, it is pretty easy. It applies everywhere.”

Woodaz said playing safety in high school has helped him adjust to playing middle linebacker more so than when he played quarterback.

“I am far back (at safety). I can see everything. I can see the whole field,” he said. “Quarterback also helped as well, but I played quarterback like in my freshman year in high school, so it has been a while ago.”

Clemson will open the season on Sept. 4 at Duke.

