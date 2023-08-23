Woodaz Says Thomas’ Speed ‘Just Puts Fear in a Quarterback’s Heart’

Wade Woodaz met with the media Tuesday following Clemson’s practice, and one of the questions the sophomore linebacker fielded is how he thinks the Tigers’ defense will be different this season in the talented unit’s second year under defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin.

Woodaz answered by saying he feels the Tigers have more depth on that side of the ball this year and they’re “extremely flexible” defensively. He also mentioned explosive edge rusher Xavier Thomas, among other personnel that Clemson has at its disposal.

“Most everybody on our defense is extremely athletic,” Woodaz said. “You got Xavier Thomas at D-end. That dude can freakin’ fly. (Junior safety Andrew) Mukuba has been locked in this camp. And then us three linebackers (Woodaz, Barrett Carter, Jeremiah Trotter Jr.), I feel like we are all very dynamic and complement each other. And a lot of the young guys in the secondary have been flashing.

“So, I just feel like we can roll anybody out there and we’ll be able to compete with anybody.”

As a follow-up question to Woodaz’s comment about Thomas’ speed, Woodaz was asked if that type of speed provides a different element to Clemson’s pass rush off the edge than the Tigers have had in the past.

“Yeah, it’s a mix-up, because now we’ve got different guys we can put in the game, and he can line up off the ball and almost play like a linebacker,” Woodaz said. “It just puts fear in a quarterback’s heart knowing this dude can be here in a half a second.”

A former five-star prospect from Florence, S.C., and multi-time All-ACC selection, Thomas was limited by a foot injury to three games last season, when he posted four tackles (2.0 for loss), two sacks and a forced fumble in 52 defensive snaps.

The 6-foot-2, 245-pound graduate senior enters his sixth season at Clemson having tallied 116 career tackles (30.0 for loss), 14.5 sacks, five pass breakups, five forced fumbles and a fumble recovery across 49 games (19 starts) from 2018-22.

