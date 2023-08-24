Brownell on Landing Key Transfers: 'We're Respected in the League'

CLEMSON – Brad Brownell and his staff went out and boosted Clemson’s roster in the offseason with the transfer portal. Arguably the biggest addition was former Syracuse guard Joseph Girard III.

Girard was heavily recruited by two Tigers programs in Clemson and LSU, but ultimately opted to come to South Carolina and play for Brownell. There was a lot that went into the decision, and Girard mentioned how the family atmosphere played into the personal side of things, especially for a man who’s spent his life in upstate New York.

On the basketball side, Girard has seen what Clemson brings to the table firsthand. That’s what locked it in and Brownell was detailed and emphatic on the respect players and coaches in the ACC have for his program Thursday.

“I obviously sold it in recruiting…like hey, you played against us, you see how we play,” Brownell said. “You’ve watched film, you know the guys on the team, you like those guys? You think they look like good players? You think you can help? Joe wants to win…they have one year, I want to go somewhere where I think we have a chance to win and I want to go be around good people. I want to be around guys that are good guys, that are motivated, work, help me get better.”

While the Tigers may be overlooked at times as a basketball program, it’s evident that Brownell sees things differently. Known as a football school by many, Clemson has a real pedigree in the ACC and Brownell believes that’s how Girard ended up a Tiger. The same also goes for Jack Clark, who transferred from La Salle, and Brownell emphasized that.

“I’ve told you guys, I think we’re respected in the league pretty well. Like I think coaches and players in our league respect us and play against us for how we play and how we do things in our approach and I think those are examples of that,” Brownell said. “Both those guys, I think they will tell you those were reasons why. And then when they got to come here, especially Joe, when he got to come here for a visit in the spring, spent some time with PJ [Hall] and Chase [Hunter] and the rest of the guys. It was like, we felt really good that it was gonna be done.”

This was a very animated Brownell when talking about where Clemson stands in the ACC hierarchy, and it’s clear that he understands what the Tigers can do in 2023 with the addition of Girard, Clark and more. Confidence is key and Brownell has a ton of it in himself and this team heading into the fall.

