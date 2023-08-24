Clemson Among Schools Standing Out to 4-Star Florida WR

The Clemson Insider caught up with a sought-after receiver from the Sunshine State who’s firmly on the Tigers’ recruiting radar entering his junior campaign.

Western High School (Davie, Fla.) four-star Koby Howard can’t wait to see action again over the course of this season after missing most of his sophomore year due to an injury.

The talented class of 2025 prospect and his Western Wildcats kick off their 2023 schedule tonight with an anticipated showdown against a highly ranked Milton (Ga.) High School team.

“I’m very excited to get back on the field,” Howard told The Clemson Insider. “I’ve been waiting for this moment for a while now and it’s finally here. My personal goals this season are 1,500-2,000 yards and over 20 TDs.”

Howard showed out with a stellar performance in Western’s preseason game against Stoneman Douglas (Parkland, Fla.) last Thursday, scoring three touchdowns and racking up more than 200 yards in just one half of play. Before the injury that sidelined him as a sophomore, Howard had a strong freshman season, catching 70 passes for 800-plus yards and eight scores.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder lists more than two dozen total scholarship offers, and there’s a number of schools – including Clemson – that are sticking out to him at this point in the recruiting process.

“Tennessee, LSU, Florida, FSU, Miami and Clemson are standing out to me as of right now,” he said.

Although Howard hasn’t yet received an offer from Clemson, the Tigers are showing interest in him, and he’s been hearing a lot from receivers coach Tyler Grisham since Aug. 1 when college coaches could start reaching out to 2025 recruits.

“The relationship is definitely getting stronger and excited to see where it takes us,” Howard said.

Howard visited Clemson for camp this summer, and he’s hoping to return to Tiger Town this fall for his first gameday experience at Death Valley.

“I’ll definitely try and come to a game,” he said. “I’ve never been in the Clemson atmosphere and want to see what it’s like and how their fans are.”

Clemson is one of a few schools that, with an offer, could shake things up in the recruiting process for Howard. His offer list currently includes Arkansas, Auburn, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Miami, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M and many others.

“An offer from Clemson would affect my recruitment a lot,” he said. “Getting an offer from Clemson, USC, and Ohio State could probably get me to start lowering my options and Clemson is definitely on the top of the list.”

Dear Old Clemson has just added Limited Edition signed Cade Klubnik replica road signs to the online store. Get your highway 2 sign today while supplies last!