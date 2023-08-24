Clemson LB on His Excitement After Brother's Commitment to Tigers

Wade and Drew Woodaz have long dreamed about playing college football together, and Drew made that dream a future reality when he committed to Clemson this past spring.

A talented linebacker from Jesuit High (Tampa, Fla.), Drew gave his verbal pledge to Dabo Swinney’s program back on April 20, choosing the Tigers over numerous other offers from schools like NC State, Boston College, Maryland, Oklahoma, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Missouri and Vanderbilt.

As a class of 2024 recruit, Drew will join the Clemson football team next year and be able to suit up with Wade, who is of course a standout linebacker as well and will be going into his junior year when Drew arrives on campus.

Jesuit (Tampa, Fla.) 2024 linebacker Drew Woodaz with his brother, Wade, before Clemson’s matchup against Louisiana Tech Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Clemson’s Memorial Stadium. Bart Boatwright/The Clemson Insider

Wade is coming off a 2022 freshman season during which he made an immediate impact for Clemson’s defense, and while meeting with the media this week, he spoke about the excitement he felt when his brother committed to the Tigers.

“We’ve been talking about this since we could talk. Like, I remember – my family’s a sports family – we would always say like I would be a pitcher and he would be a catcher in baseball, or like quarterback and receiver. But we play defense now,” Wade said, laughing.

“And then in high school when I started getting recruited, I’m not going to say I knew my brother would be better than me, but he’s probably more athletic. So, [we thought] it’d be sick if we could play together, and then he committed here and it’s awesome.”

Drew put together a highly productive season for Jesuit as a junior in 2022, tallying 92 tackles, 12 pass breakups, two interceptions and four blocked kicks for Jesuit.

Wade, meanwhile, tallied 20 tackles (5.5 for loss), 1.5 sacks, three pass breakups, a forced fumble and a blocked punt across 14 games (one start) during his standout freshman season for the Tigers in 2022.

