DeAndre Hopkins Reacts to Isaiah Simmons Trade

Football

By August 24, 2023 2:29 pm

After one Clemson pro was traded on Thursday, another former Tiger in the NFL took to social media giving his reaction to the news.

Former Clemson defender Isaiah Simmons was acquired by the New York Giants from the Arizona Cardinals for a 2024 seventh-round draft pick, and fellow Clemson alum DeAndre Hopkins clearly thinks the Giants won that deal.

Hopkins, who was teammates with Simmons on the Cardinals from 2020-22, called the trade a “steal” for New York.

A first-round pick (eighth overall) of the Cardinals in 2020, Simmons also took to social media with a comment on being traded:

The versatile Simmons was deployed at multiple positions by the Cardinals, and in his three-year NFL career to this point, he has posted 258 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, 11 quarterback hits, four interceptions, 16 passes defended, seven forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

The Cardinals declined Simmons’ fifth-year option this offseason, meaning he’s slated to be a free agent next offseason.

The Cardinals also parted ways with Hopkins this offseason, releasing him in late May, and the five-time All-Pro receiver is now getting ready for his first season with the Tennessee Titans after signing with them in July.

