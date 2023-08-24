ESPN Analysts Praise Clemson Star LB Duo

A couple of former players and current ESPN analysts recently ran through their list of the best defenders in college football.

Dusty Dvoracek and Takeo Spikes named a pair of Clemson stars among the sport’s top 10 defensive players, in no particular order – the linebacker duo of Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Barrett Carter, both of whom drew praise from the analysts during a recent episode of College Football Live.

Spikes, a former standout linebacker at Auburn who spent 15 seasons in the NFL, called Trotter a “dawg.”

“Not too many times you see guys and you say, you know what, he’s a dawg!” said Spikes, a two-time Pro Bowler and 2004 first-team All-Pro. “He comes from the pedigree of his father (former NFL LB Jeremiah Trotter Sr.). This guy is a linebacker that can play on every down. He understands pass coverage. His athletic ability that allows him to be a three-down player is what makes him special.”

As for Carter, Dvoracek spoke highly of him as well.

“Versatility. Plays all three downs,” said Dvoracek, the former Oklahoma nose guard who played four NFL seasons with the Chicago Bears. “Can rush the passer, can cover receivers, tight ends and will set an edge as a defender. The guy is all over the place and an outstanding linebacker.”

A fourth-team All-America honoree from Phil Steele last season, Carter enters his junior season in 2023 credited with with 103 career tackles (11.5 for loss), 5.5 sacks, nine pass breakups, two forced fumbles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery over 25 games (14 starts).

Like Carter, Trotter put together a very impressive 2022 sophomore season that saw him earn second-team All-America honors from the Associated Press. He enters 2023 credited with 114 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, seven pass breakups, a forced fumble and an interception (which he returned 35 yards for a touchdown) over 27 career games (14 starts).