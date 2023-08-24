Tigers Announce Signing Class

Baseball

CLEMSON, S.C. – Head Coach Erik Bakich announced the signing class of 13 recent high school graduates and seven Division I transfers on Thursday. All 20 newcomers are eligible to wear a Tiger uniform starting in the 2024 season.

“We’re extremely excited about what these newcomers will bring to Team 127,” said Bakich of the class. “All the credit goes to our staff, who works tirelessly to identify, recruit and sign the best prospects in the country. Many of our newcomers have been on campus this summer training with our strength and exercise science staffs, and we can’t wait to get them on the field during the fall training season.”

Five Tigers were rated among the top-500 prospects (high school and college) for the 2023 MLB draft, Justin LeGuernic (No. 224), Aidan Knaak (No. 308), Tryston McCladdie (No. 390), Jarren Purify (No. 391) and Drew Titsworth (No. 453).

Alden Mathes, a transfer from Richmond, was drafted in the 19th round (No. 557 overall pick) of the 2022 MLB draft by the Baltimore Orioles.

2022-23 CLEMSON BASEBALL SIGNEES

