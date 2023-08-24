Tigers LB details defense’s strength in 2023

CLEMSON – The Clemson defense enters their second season under defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin. With one year under his belt, Goodwin talked about the ways he’s evolved and it’s also important how the players are getting used to the scheme.

Growing pains are inevitable and the Tigers felt with some last year. Linebacker Wade Woodaz was fortunate to join the program when Goodwin did, so the first scheme he learned was the new one.

In his freshman year, he played in all 14 games and had 20 tackles. Same as Goodwin, he’s had one year in his spot and now he can open up his game more as a sophomore. With extra help needed at linebacker, Woodaz is a catalyst for defensive success. He was asked about the strength of the defense, and while the linebacker room seems short-handed, the depth is something he emphasized.

”We were pretty good last year but I feel like we have more depth and I feel like we’re extremely flexible. Most everybody on our defense is extremely athletic, you’ve got Xavier Thomas at d-end, like that dude can freaking fly and Mukuba has been locked in this camp. And then us three linebackers, I feel like we’re all very dynamic and compliment each other,” Woodaz said.

Clemson’s linebacker group will be led by Barrett Carter, Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Woodaz in 2023 and it’s imperative the group is at their best. Woodaz believes that’s the case and the flexibility of the defense is valuable in the current era of football where positionless players are becoming more normal.

“I just feel like we can roll anybody out there and we’ll be able to compete with anybody,” Woodaz said.

Regardless of if it’s the first unit or the guys in the rotation, Woodaz is confident and it’s a testament to the development in Goodwin’s second off-season. All that’s left is for the defense to deliver on the field, and Woodaz believes that’s going to happen.