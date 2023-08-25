Girard enjoying Clemson’s southern hospitality

CLEMSON – Joseph Girard III spent his life in the Northeast, growing up in New York before attending Syracuse for four years. Now, he’s down south at Clemson and it’s taken him aback.

It’s a completely different type of people in New York and that’s something that Girard admitted. During his media availability Thursday, he expressed his appreciation for how welcoming Tiger Town has been.

”New York is a different style, there’s a lot of different kind of people in New York but I think South Carolina has been great for me. I mean, everywhere you go, there’s people that are so nice and I think that’s the biggest thing for me,” Girard said.

Girard got a fresh taste of this hospitality quite literally on his first day of class. When he woke up at morning and went to walk out the door, there was a gift waiting for him to bring a smile to his face before he left for class.

”I woke up yesterday and at my doorstep, there was cookies saying good luck with your first day of class from someone that I don’t even know so I’m not saying you don’t get that in New York but it’s very few in between,” Girard said.

Girard noted that they were sugar cookies and he’s still yet to meet the person who made them. Star forward P.J. Hall was asked if he’d ever received something like that, and he was shocked by the free cookies his new teammate was gifted.

While the season is still a ways away, the sharpshooting Girard who averaged 16.4 points last season is already loving his time as a Tiger and the southern hospitality is treating him well in Clemson.