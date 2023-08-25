Local 4-Star RB Loves Family Atmosphere at Clemson

This local running back prospect has seen his recruitment take off this year, and it’s continued to pick up steam of late.

Belton-Honea Path High School (Honea Path, S.C.) four-star Marquise Henderson’s phone has been buzzing quite a bit since Aug. 1, when college coaches were allowed to start reaching out to class of 2025 recruits like himself.

“It’s been really good ever since Aug. 1,” Henderson said of the recruiting process. “A lot of coaches have been talking to me, texting me, making sure I’m on the right track, making sure I’m good.”

Henderson, who is closing in on double digit offers heading into his junior season, named a couple of schools that have been in frequent contact with him recently.

“Cincinnati and Georgia Tech, they’ve been showing me lots of love,” he said. “They’ve been texting me every day, asking me how my family’s doing, telling me to get up to campus, they want me.”

The talented 5-foot-10, 170-pounder believes Clemson is interested in him as well based on what he’s heard from the Tigers in the past.

“Clemson, they got a lot of interest in me,” Henderson said. “They tell me to eat my meals and get me a little bit bigger. Because I’m only about 170 pounds, so they just tell me keep eating my meals, work on getting bigger.”

Henderson is no stranger to Tiger Town. He made a few gameday visits to Clemson last season, returned to campus in April for the program’s underclassmen day and worked out at the Dabo Swinney Camp this summer, and he expects to be back in Death Valley during the upcoming season.

“Oh yeah, most definitely,” he said.

Henderson picked up his first offer from Coastal Carolina last August, followed by an offer from Virginia Tech in November. So far this year, he has racked up additional offers from Liberty, Charlotte, Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt, Cincinnati, Appalachian State and East Carolina.

The No. 2 prospect in the state of South Carolina for the 2025 class, per Rivals, Henderson would relish the opportunity to suit up for the Tigers in the future.

“I’m trying my hardest to get the offer,” he said. “Clemson would be a great offer to get, knowing it’s in-state.”

Henderson explained what appeals most to him about Clemson as a school he’d love to attend.

“Family. It’s straight family,” he said. “That’s what I need when I go to a college – family, great atmosphere, and love.”

Henderson intends to be patient with the recruiting process and says he isn’t going to make a hasty college choice.

“I don’t want to make a decision too fast and rush it,” he said. “So, whenever that time comes.”

Henderson rushed for 1,230 yards and 16 touchdowns on just 117 carries (10.5 yards per carry) as a sophomore last season, according to MaxPreps.

“If I had to describe my game, if you watch my film, you see I’m quick, fast, I’m explosive,” he said.

Henderson said he’s aiming to reach the 2,000-yard rushing plateau as a junior this season.

